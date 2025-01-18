Country Living and Modern Homesteading Expo Jan. 25 aims to build community and self-reliance skills

Hundreds of homesteaders, DIY-ers, organic farmers, self-sustainability practitioners and traditional artisans will be at the Country Living and Modern Homesteading Expo at Stanwood High School Saturday, Jan. 25 to learn new skills and build community with like minded folk.

The event offers 175 classes like Beginning Poultry 101, Making Your Own Yarn and Simple Off Grid Solar Power, and typically draws over 1,000 attendees. A sampling of other topics includes fruit tree grafting, food preservation, arc welding, and rabbit and guinea pig care. Dozens of local vendors and resources will be on hand as well, including small food producers, feed stores and regional conservation districts.

“This event supports and unites communities across Western Washington,” says expo volunteer Ali Maynard. “It brings together people who are interested in self-reliance and sustainability. Homesteaders like to prepare for the good and for the potentially bad because they’re dealing so closely with nature day in and day out.”

New class offerings this year include Foraging Edible & Medicinal Plants, Bear Safety and Intro to Herbal Infusions. Topics like beekeeping, fruit tree pruning and sourdough bread baking are always popular and usually sell out. The Snohomish Conservation District is presenting four classes, including a timely one, The Home Ignition Zone: Prepare Your Home for Wildfire.

The $80 registration fee covers attendance in five, one-hour classes and a hearty lunch. People are encouraged to preregister by midnight on Monday, Jan. 20 to reserve a spot in their desired classes. Walk-up registration is also available on the event day, though class options will be more limited. Put on by the WSU Livestock Advisor Program and the Livestock Master Foundation, the expo has been running in its current form since 2008.

Stanwood High School offers plenty of free parking and is located at 7400 272nd St. N.W. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and classes run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— By Clare McLean





