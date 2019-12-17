Councilmember Seaun Richards thanks voters as he leaves after two terms

Monday night marked the last official meeting for Mountlake Terraee City Councilmember Seaun Richards, who decided not to seek re-election to his Position 7 seat after serving two terms on the council.

Richards, who owns the Red Onion Cafe and Seafood Bar on 44th Avenue West and has been active in myriad community events over the years, thanked the voters “for having the confidence for voting me in as their representative for a two-term, eight-year commitment. I’ve always said I’m a two-term politician.”

Richards was first elected in 2011, then ran unopposed for re-election in 2015. Erin Murray was elected in November to fill the open seat, and will be sworn in Jan. 2.

“I believe my tenure was good for the city and the citizens of Mountlake Terrace,” Richards said Monday night.

He thanked both former City Manager John Caulfield and the late mayor Jerry Smith for their mentorship during his city council tenure. Richards noted that he and current City Manager Scott Hugill “have had some ups and downs,” but added that Hugill “has nothing but respect for the elected officials and shows it.”

Richards said he was proud of his work to “reach across the aisle” — despite Hugill’s objections — to those who had been leading the “no” campaign for a new Civic Campus, which voters had twice rejected. Richards said his work to ensure that the city’s third try at a ballot measure included funding not only for a new city hall but an expanded police station — something that the “no “campaign wanted — contributed to the measure’s passage in 2017.

“I always appreciated your passion for our community,” Councilmember Laura Sonmore said later in the meeting. She pointed to Richards’ efforts to host many events, as president of his non-profit Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, to benefit residents. These included an Easter egg hunt, Halloween Trunk-r-Treat (now being sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Business Association), the Shop with A Cop event supporting local children in need during the holidays, and the annual 3rd of July event.

“I just want to thank you very much for your service,” Sonmore said. “I want you to leave knowing that you’re (leaving a) legacy and all we’ve been through, because we’ve been through a lot during these last eight years.” She then noted how much the city has accomplished during Richards’ tenure, including the Civic Campus, groundbreaking on Main Street, zoning for downtown redevelopment and planning for light rail. “When you leave here you should leave proud, happy with all the things you were able to do with the city because these are monumental events for the City of Mountlake Terrace,” Sonmore said.

Richards thanked Sonmore but stressed that he will continue to be involved in the community. “I’m only leaving the Mountlake Terrace City Council, not the city of Mountlake Terrace,” he said.

During the public comment period, Duane Landsverk, owner of Mountlake Terrace-based Landsverk Construction, thanked Richards for his support of the business community during his tenure. “Seaun’s been a big advocate for all of us businesses,” he said.

“Seaun was a staunch advocate for building a better future for Mountlake Terrace,” Landsverk continued. “He understood that a strong MLT (was) based on a cooperative approach with business, investors and builders. He had a very good working relationship with all parties, understanding that there was appositive need for a good attitude toward cooperation.

“Regardless of how tense it could be at times, Seaun always just kind of stuck his foot in it and pushed for what was in his opinion the best for Mountlake Terrace,” Landsverk said. “And I think that really showed over the years.”

“You’re going to miss a really great councilmember and thank you for your tenure, Seaun,” Landsverk concluded.

City Manager Hugill also thanked Richards for his work on behalf on the community, and presented him with a plaque recognizing eight years of council service. “I look forward to continuing work with you,” Hugill said. Best of luck with all your endeavors.”

In other matters Monday night, the council adopted a tree care ordinance and tree care plan — discussed during the council’s Dec. 12 work/study session — that will qualify the city for Tree City USA recognition through the Arbor Day Foundation. And it heard an annual report from the Everett-based Economic Alliance Snohomish County, of which the city is a member.

— By Teresa Wippel