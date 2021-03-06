Councilmember Murray earns Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Erin Murray recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). Murray was elected to the city council in 2019 and her term runs through the end of 2023.

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King. “Our Certificate of Municipal Leadership program helps mayors and councilmembers sharpen the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

Murray completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction. As part of her role on the city council, she represents Mountlake Terrace on the Alliance for Affordable Housing (AHA) and she serves as an alternate to the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Regional Transit-Oriented Development Advisory Committee.

“Mountlake Terrace city councilmembers have taken initiative to gain professional development through AWC’s certification program,” said City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “They are proactive in serving and engaging with intergovernmental agencies on regional issues such as food insecurity, environment, housing, public health and safety, and transportation.”