Council Tuesday set to approve contract to renovate Evergreen Playfield No. 1

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 18 work session is expected to approve a $1.4 million contract to have FieldTurf and new lighting installed at the long-underused Evergreen Playfield No. 1.

The project would include grading of the current dirt field, demolition and removal of the two diamond backstops and playfield fencing. It also would involve removal of up to 10 trees, construction of new light standards, installation of new lights, construction of new ADA sidewalks and installation of new backstops and dugout concrete slabs, fencing and synthetic turf with crumb-rubber infill.

The cost of the project would be covered by a $1 million grant from the Verdant Health Commission, a $350,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation Conservation Office — both received by the city in 2018 — and $55,000 in donations collected from local athletic user groups.

Evergreen Playfield No. 1 sits north of the complex’s heavily-used softball/youth baseball field in the 22200 block of 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace.

City officials worked with the King County Directors Association, a purchasing cooperative of the Washington State Public School Districts, to secure the bid for the project. The FieldTurf installed at the playfield would come with annual maintenance inspections and an eight-year warranty, city officials said.

FieldTurf was chosen to be installed on the Mountlake Terrace High School baseball field in the summer of 2015; it is also used at many major stadiums around the country including Husky Stadium and CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The lighting portion of the contract has already been awarded to Musco Lighting; new lighting at the playfield is expected to be installed in March.

Configuration of the softball, baseball and soccer fields that would be drawn out on the FieldTurf would be finalized during the design phase of the project this spring.

No timeline for completion of the entire project has been announced, but city officials expect that if approval is given by the city council on Tuesday the field would be ready for full use by the end of the year.