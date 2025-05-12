Council to vote on police camera system during May 15 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed Flock safety system for the police department during its May 15 meeting.

Discussed initially during the March 27 meeting, the council will review and vote on the license plate reader cameras and the yearly service contract.

The council is also scheduled to discuss and vote on an interlocal agreement with the US Department of Agriculture’s Waterfowl Management Program to manage the goose population at Ballinger Park.

Other items on the agenda include a presentation on the legislative session by Washington State lobbyists Amina Abdalla and Shelly Helder, as well as a proclamation for Public Works Week.

The council will hold its business meeting at 7 p.m., May 15, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

