Council to study fee increase for MLT pet licenses at March 12 meeting

Among the items to be reviewed during the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, March 12 work/study session: A proposal to raise the fee for cat and dog licenses, which haven’t been increased in seven years.

In addition, the council will consider a proposed field use agreement with the Mountlake Terrace Youth Athletic Association and hear an update on development activities in the city.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.