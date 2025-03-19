Council to select interview times for position 3 applicants at March 20 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its March 20 meeting is scheduled to select interview times for the 14 hopefuls who applied to the Position 3 seat left vacant with the Feb. 6 resignation of Rory Paine-Donovan.

Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope and City Clerk Jennifer Joki will randomly draw names for the order in which the applicants will be interviewed, which will take place on April 2 and 3.

April 2 is a special meeting starting at 5:30 p.m., and April 3 is a regular meeting with a 5:30 p.m. start time.

The city council will make their selection in a private executive meeting at the end of the council meeting on April 3.

The applicants for the Position 3 seat are:

Robert Castillo

Michelle Delpeon

Benjamin Hou

Julie Kimball

Philip Lewis

Daniel Luoma

Brian Malen

Theodore Moriarty

Saida Najib

William Paige Jr.

Forrest Reda

Otmane Riad

Michelle Senechal

Chad Watson

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A presentation on the Urban Forest Management Plan update.

– A review and vote on an interlocal agreement for Water Resource Inventory Area 8 regional salmon recovery efforts.

– A review and vote on the parks tree planting project contract award.

– A proclamation for Naw-Ruz.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., March 20, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.