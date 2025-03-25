Council to review police camera system March 27

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its March 27 work/study session to review a proposal for purchase of a Flock camera system for the police department.

The cameras will support investigations, such as criminal and Amber and Silver Alerts, by capturing the license plate number, make and color of suspect vehicles.

The staff recommendation is to move the item to the April 17 consent calendar for approval.

The council is also scheduled to review an interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood for jail service and receive a presentation on the Snohomish County Sports Commission from Executive Director Tammy Dunn.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., March 27, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.