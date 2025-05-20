Council to review on-call agreement for water tower coating May 22

An on-call agreement with Parametrix for a water tower coating is scheduled for discussion by the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its May 22 work/study session.

In 2024, the city entered into a $100,000 agreement with Parametrix for on-call engineering and environmental services, such as recoating the city’s large water tank.

The total budget for the work order is $82,496.13. Staff is requesting to increase the total contract amount from $100,000 to $200,000 to cover the costs of the work order and future work during this budget cycle.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting is the review of a bid award for the Ballinger viewing platform and trails, as well as amending the budget by adding $1,035,593.02 to the project. This brings the total to $2,583,405.24 for construction and contingency. This amendment also includes the award of the construction contract with Sunset Grill Construction, LLC, which is not to exceed $2,211,902.63.

The Council is also scheduled to review the city’s annual traffic report, which summarizes various collision statistics for up to 10 previous years to identify trends and areas where resources can be focused.

The council’s next meeting starts at 7 p.m., May 22, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518. No passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.