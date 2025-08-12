Council to review Housing Action Plan Aug. 14

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review a draft of the city’s Housing Action Plan during its Thursday, Aug. 14 meeting.

The Housing Action Plan (HAP) builds on recent zoning updates and ongoing projects to meet housing needs per the Mountlake Terrace Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

HAP will also identify programs, partnerships and strategies as tools outside of the zoning code.

In addition, the council is scheduled to receive refresher training on the Open Public Meetings Act and the Public Records Act.

The council’s next meeting will be a work/study session starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.