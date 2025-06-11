Council to review contract with public defender June 12

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its June 12 meeting is a review a six-month extension to the city’s contract with public defenders Feldman and Lee.

Federal and state law require the city to provide legal defense to individuals charged with a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor who are unable to afford an attorney.

The city’s contract with Feldman and Lee expires on June 30, this amendment will extend the contract to Dec. 31, 2025.

Other items scheduled for Thursday meeting are:

– An amendment for the ECONorthwest budget for middle housing. The original contract was for five to seven meetings with the planning commission and city council. The requested amendments now include 12 meetings in addition to weekly internal project meetings. Staff is requesting $50,400 for additional work.

– A second review of recommended code amendments to meet middle housing requirements.

– A review of a notice of intent to begin annexation proceedings for 24229 48th Ave. W. The property owner would like to annex the property into the City of Mountlake Terrace and connect to the city’s sewer service.

– A review of an ordinance and interlocal agreement for the Commute Trip Reduction Plan, which outlines policies and strategies to improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion through employer-based transportation programs.

– A review of Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) work plans and deliverables. The AHA Joint Board wants to restructure the workplan and budget to specify that standard deliverables –including data, reporting, and consultation – will be provided by Housing Authority of Snohomish County instead of the AHA Program Manager.

