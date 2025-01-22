Council to review consultant contracts for Water, Sewer Comprehensive Plan updates Jan. 23

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled during its Jan. 23 work session to review consultant contracts for the city’s 2026 Water and Sewer Comprehensive Plan updates.

The city’s public works selection panel chose Consor North America, Inc. to assist the city with the 2026 Sanitary Sewer Comprehensive Plan update. And it selected RH2 Engineering Inc. to assist the city with the 2026 Water Comprehensive Plan update.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– Proclamation for Lunar New Year

– Foundation for Edmonds School District presentation of its workforce development partnership annual report.

– A presentation of the third quarter police department report.

– A presentation on code compliance activities and rental program.

– Review of an agreement for Tyler Technologies finance software.

– The review and appointment of members for the Mountlake Terrace Lodging Tax Advisory Committee

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.