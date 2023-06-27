Council to review plaza art selection, stormwater Comprehensive Plan June 29

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, June 29, work/study session is set to review the pedestrian plaza art selection by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission as well as approve the city’s landscape architect design agreement.

In addition, the council is also scheduled to review the 52nd Avenue West street and storm repair project and receive an overall stormwater Comprehensive Plan update. In addition, councilmembers are expected to review the municipal code regarding the utility discount program as well as receive a 2023 first-quarter financial report.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 897 2790 9105 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.