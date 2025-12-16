Council to review 2025-26 biennial budget amendments, vote on critical area ordinance Dec. 18

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review and propose amendments on the City’s 2025-26 biennial budget at its Thursday, Dec. 18 meeting.

The Council adopted the biennial budget in November 2024 and amended it in November 2025. Additional changes are now proposed to address year-end adjustments, staffing needs and compensation updates previously discussed with City Council.

City Council will also review, hold a public hearing and vote on the updated ordinances relating to floodplain management and critical areas, such as wetlands and rivers.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.