Council to receive report on MLT Comprehensive Plan update April 25 

Among the items scheduled for the Thursday, April 25 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting, Senior Planner Jonathan Morales will provide an update to the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

The Comprehensive Plan – which must be updated by the end of 2024 – is the official document that establishes a series of goals, policies and benchmarks to guide the city’s future development, including development regulation decisions made by elected officials and local government staff.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

The council is also scheduled to review:

– An ordinance amending the city’s property annexation and zoning map code to include annexation of 4713 240th St. S.W. and related amendments to the zoning map.

– A supplemental amendment to an agreement with Otak for Sound Transit consulting cervices. This supplement will lift the total authorized payment for Otak’s services by $400,000 – for a total of $2,921,469. The Sound Transit Reimbursement Agreement pays for services provided to the city from this contract as part of the Link light rail construction.

– A proposal to use $200,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds to replace the Public Works Department’s radio system, which has reached the end of its use and is no longer supported by the manufacturer.

– An impact fee waiver for low-income child care centers.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m., April 25, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





