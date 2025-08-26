Council to receive first- and second-quarter police report Aug. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is scheduled to present its first- and second-quarter reports for 2025 to the City Council during its Aug. 28 meeting.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting:

A presentation on the Snohomish County Solid Waste Division’s new rates.

Discussion on council liaison reports.

This work session is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., Aug. 28, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.