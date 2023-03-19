Council to honor late city traffic engineer, approve 2023-24 budget amendment ordinance

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, March 20 business meeting is set to read two proclamations: One in observance of Ramadan and the other in remembrance of City of Mountlake Terrace Traffic Engineer Marc Seferian, who died Feb. 25.

In addition, the council is scheduled to review and vote on the 2023-24 budget amendment ordinance for its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as well as approve the second amendment to the city’s monopole land lease agreement.

Councilmembers are also set to recognize former Finance Director Ron Swanson.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 897 2790 9105 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.