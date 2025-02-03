Council to hold public hearing, vote on Stormwater Comprehensive Plan update and rates Feb. 6

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the city’s Stormwater Comprehensive Plan during its Feb. 6 meeting.

Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed presented the plan to the council on Jan. 9. The plan included a schedule for rate increases.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A proclamation of Black History Month.

– A presentation by the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce.

– A review and vote on an ordinance amending the 2025-2026 salary schedule for non-represented staff.

– A review of an ordinance to readopt code language repealed by Ordinance 2864 – MTMC 19.125.020.

– A review and vote on an agreement with the hearing examiner.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Feb. 6, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.