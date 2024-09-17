Council to hold public hearing Sept. 19 for Economic Development Strategic Plan

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 19 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to adopt the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The Economic Development Strategic Plan provides a roadmap for the City of Mountlake Terrace to strengthen its economic momentum and improve the quality of life in the city over the next five years and beyond. The plan was developed in concert with the Vision 2044 Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A presentation on the first- and second-quarter police reports. The 2024 reports will restate the 2024 goals and give an update on how the goals are being reached. There will also be a staffing update.

– Proclamation for Constitution Week. Sept. 17, 2024, marks the 237th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 19, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.