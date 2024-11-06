Council to hold public hearing on proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget Nov. 7

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the 2025-2026 biennial budget during its Nov. 7 meeting.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

-A presentation on the proposed 2025-2026 budget by departments. This presentation will focus on special revenues.

-A review and vote on a water truck replacement proposal.

-A review and vote on board and commission vacancy appointments.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Nov. 7, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no

passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.