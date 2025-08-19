Council to hold public hearing on 48th Avenue West property annexation Aug. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has scheduled a public hearing Aug. 21 on the annexation of 224229 48th Ave. W. The annexation of the property will allow the owners to connect to city utilities.

Also scheduled for the council’s Thursday meeting is a presentation on the 2024 year-end financial report.

This is a city council business meeting starting at 7 p.m., Aug. 21, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.