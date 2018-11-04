Council to hold public hearing Nov. 5 regarding Freeway/Tourist District zoning changes

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Nov. 5 business meeting will hold a public hearing regarding a proposal to amend zoning uses for the Freeway/Tourist District to include adult and child daycare and preschools, plus entertainment and recreation facilities.

The Freeway/Tourist District is located along Interstate 5 where Terrace Station is being built next to Gateway Plaza.

The public hearing follows a council discussion in mid-October, when Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn explained that when the district was initially established, it was anticipated it would “mostly serve the traveling public.” As a result, zoning uses were based on ways to maximize tax revenue. In addition, uses related to the later-proposed light rail station weren’t considered, including allowances for adult and child day care and preschool facilities.

Entertainment and recreation facilities, such as fitness centers, also are also not a permitted use in the current district zoning, and are required to go through a conditional use process, she said.

Planning staff has also recommended that adult or child care facilities, daycare centers/preschools or other higher education/commercial schools be limited to 35 percent of the building’s square footage.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor.