Council to hold a public hearing on property annexation at May 2 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on annexing 240th Street Southwest during its Thursday, May 2 meeting.
The owners of 4713 240th St. S.W. have a failing septic system and wish to be annexed to connect to city services.
In addition, four items are scheduled for a review and vote during Thursday’s meeting.
– Resolutions to accept grants from WSDOT and Sound Transit for the Veterans Memorial Park Trails Project. City staff recommends authorizing the local agency agreement with WSDOT and accepting $2 million to support the Veterans Memorial Park Trails project.
– A contract with King County Directors Association and Musco Sports Lighting, LLC for field lighting at Evergreen Playfield #5. The cost of contracting to manufacture and install LED lights for the playfield is $343,828 before taxes. The total project cost is expected to be $412,868.
-A third amendment to the Sound Transit staffing reimbursement agreement. The original staffing agreement was signed in 2017 with a maximum amount of $903,586. Since then, there have been two amendments, with a current maximum amount of $3,125,232. Amendment 3 to the agreement raises the contract limit by $453,800, bringing the total to $3,579,032.
– A proposal to modify the ordinance for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC).
Three special recognitions are scheduled for May 2.
– A proclamation for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
– A proclamation for National Police Week.
– Honoring Park Services and Property Management Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, who retires on May 30.
The council meeting will start at 7 p.m., May 2, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
— By Rick Sinnett
