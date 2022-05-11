Council to discuss public comment policy during May 12 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review a public comment policy ordinance among other items at its May 12 work/study session.
Additional items on Thursday night’s agenda include:
– Review of “Trees for Terrace” street and park tree planting grant from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources
– Review of stormwater management action plan work order with Osborn Consulting
– Review of contract with Encore Environmental, LLC for 213th Place Southwest rockery repair
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (895 1094 7216) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (051222).
To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.
To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).
The complete agenda can be viewed here.
