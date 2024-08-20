Council to consider Pavilion options, Comp Plan update at Aug. 22 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, Aug. 22 meeting is scheduled to consider options for replacing or renovating the 56-year-old Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion.

Also on the schedule:

– Updates to the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan, which includes an overview of the draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) and draft Comprehensive Plan review process. The formal draft plan review is anticipated to start Sept. 12.

– A review and vote on the Sound Transit Performance Guarantee.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Aug. 22, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings here.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett