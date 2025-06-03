Council to bring license plate camera system back for vote June 5

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to vote on the agreement for Flock license plate camera systems during its June 5 meeting.

This will be the third review of the camera systems; the council reviewed the technology on March 27 and again on May 15. A decision was delayed after some community members expressed concerns about privacy and who would be able to access the camera system.

The cameras are designed to help police officers with investigations, such as criminal and Amber and Silver Alerts, by capturing the license plate number and color of suspect vehicles.

Flock has provided an overview, an FAQ list, a privacy statement and a presentation.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s business meeting:

– Review and vote on the bid by Sunset Grill Construction, LLC for work on the Ballinger Viewing Platform and Trails. The proposal is to amend the budget and add $1,035,593.02, bringing the total to $2,583,405.24. This was first reviewed during the May 22 meeting.

– First review of recommended code amendments for middle housing. These code changes are to align the city with the Growth Management Act.

– Review of the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which identifies future capital improvement projects, incoming revenue sources and projected expenditures.

– Proclamation for Juneteenth

– Proclamation for LGBTQ+ Allyship

The council's upcoming business meeting starts at 7 p.m., Feb. 13, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.