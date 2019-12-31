Council set to swear in members, elect mayor and mayor pro tem Jan. 2

It’s back to business for the Mountlake Terrace City Council with a work/study session this Thursday, Jan. 2. The council will begin 2020 by administering the oath of office to newly elected councilmembers. This includes the council’s newest member, Erin Murray, who was elected in November to Position 7.

The council will also elect a mayor and mayor pro tem for 2020, make appointments of council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards and commissions, among other agenda items.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim city hall council chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.

You can see the complete agenda here.