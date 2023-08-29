Council set Aug. 31 to review Evergreen Playfields update design agreement, public works grants

A long agenda is planned for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Aug. 31 work/study session.

The council is set to begin its meeting with a review of the Robert W. Droll design agreement for the Evergreen Playfields update. These updates include converting the dirt infield to turf, resurfacing the tennis courts, landscaping, fencing, lighting and upgrading the concession stands, restrooms, maintenance buildings and parking areas. The lights at Evergreen Playfield #5 are also set to be updated.

Additionally, councilmembers are scheduled to review multiple public works grants, including those from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and Safe Routes to Schools, the Washington State Department of Commerce and the Washington Department of Transportation.

During the project budget review process, public works staff found that grant expenditure authority was not given, or only partially given, by councilmembers for a number of the grants awarded to the City of Mountlake Terrace. To rectify the situation, staff is seeking authorization to spend grant funds.

In other business, the council will review two contract amendments: One for the city’s Comprehensive Plan agreement with Otak and the other with David Evans and Associates Professional Services for pavement preservation.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 831 2890 8101 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.