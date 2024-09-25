Council Sept. 26 to review agreement for new police department roof

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 26 meeting is scheduled to review an agreement with McKinstry for improvements to the police department building.

Among the upgrades are an HVAC unit and roof insulation. According to the city, these upgrades will improve the quality of life for the building’s workers and make the building more energy-efficient by improving heat and cold retention.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A review of the Washington State Department of Ecology grant agreement. The city was awarded a $657,600 engineering and design development grant for a stormwater runoff treatment facility on 70th Avenue West at 220th Street Southwest. A 15% match is required from the city as part of the grant contract. This match will be met by contributing city staff time to the project.

– A presentation on utility box art. Graphic designer Trisha Jaross created renditions based on the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission’s chosen themes. Lynnwood FastSigns has been selected to print and install the art.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 26, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.