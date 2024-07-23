Council scheduled to vote July 25 on interlocal agreement for fire code official

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled at its July 25 meeting to review and vote on an interlocal agreement with South County Fire to provide a fire code official through the end of 2025.

The City of Mountlake Terrace was annexed into the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) effective Aug. 1, 2023, and the city planned to contract with the RFA for fire code official services. The interlocal agreement will ensure uninterrupted services including development plan review and building review and fire code inspections of existing commercial and industrial buildings, through at least 2026. Once the Regional Fire Authority develops and adopts a fee schedule for their services, the city will incorporate that into its own fee schedule and collect the RFA fees during the building permit application process, the council agenda memo said.

City staff recommends placing this item on the Aug. 1 consent calendar.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

— A presentation on South County Fire’s proposal to renew the fire benefit charge, which will be on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

— A presentation on community satisfaction survey results conducted by Polco. The City of Mountlake Terrace surveyed the community to evaluate how the community rates its services and how the city compares to its peers nationwide.

— A review of the agreement with Robert Half for accounting services. For the last year, the city has worked to complete cash reconciliation and compile financial statements for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. The finance department contracted with Robert Half, a temporary employment agency, for workers. The cash reconciliation process is finished; the amount exceeds the city manager’s signing authority and needs city council approval.

— A review and vote on the City Council Strategic Plan. As part of the City of Mountlake Terrace 2024 Work Program, the city council and staff leadership met on April 27 to review and update the council’s strategic goals.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., July 25, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett



