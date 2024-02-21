Council scheduled to review Comprehensive Plan update, salary ordinance Feb. 22

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review an update to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, known as Vision 2044, during its Feb. 22 meeting.

The update will include an overview of the plan project status, community engagement efforts and work of the Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan Advisory Group (CPAG) and Planning Commission.

Part of the update is to review and discuss growth alternatives as part of the plan’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Staff will provide an overview of the goal and policy review process and draft land use and housing goals.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and its residents while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

Also scheduled for review at Thursday’s meeting is an amendment to the salary ordinance for parks and facilities supervisors.

Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch has announced his retirement, and city staff would like to replace the position with two supervisors to accommodate the job demands.

The proposal is to convert the current parks and facilities superintendent position to parks supervisor and facilities supervisor positions. These two jobs were merged in the 2000s due to budget cuts.

The city council meeting will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





