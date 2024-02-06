Council scheduled to review annexation agreement, hear city’s strategic plan Feb. 8

Among items scheduled for the Feb. 8 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting is the review and vote on an annexation agreement.

The owner of the property located on 240th Street Southwest, an unincorporated island just outside of Mountlake Terrace city limits, contacted the city’s Community and Economic Development Department to request sewer service. The owner’s septic tank is failing, and the property is currently in the process of being annexed. However, the process is taking longer than expected.

Also on the council agenda for Thursday:

– Funding recommendations from the Lodging Tax Grant Advisory Committee (LTAC).

– A proposal to purchase a restroom from CXT for the Evergreen Playfield.

– A supplemental agreement with Berger Partnership for work on the Ballinger Park. Viewing Platform and Trails Project.

– Review of an ordinance for the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program update.

– A presentation from City Manager Jeff Niten on the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan.

The council meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett



