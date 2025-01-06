Council scheduled to receive Rec Pavilion update during the Jan. 9 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review funding options for the Recreation Pavilion at its Jan. 9 meeting.

During the Aug. 22, 2024 council work session, city staff presented three options: status quo, renovation and replacement. The council indicated a preference to replace the pavilion because maintaining the current equipment or renovating the facility would have been just as, if not more, expensive.

Other items scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A review of the 2025-2031 Stormwater Comprehensive Plan update. The city’s stormwater comprehensive plan must be updated every six years to address infrastructure needs.

– A review of the license agreement with Snohomish County for the ballot box located at the Civic Campus.

– A presentation of the Waste Management annual report.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., Jan. 9, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

