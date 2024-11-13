Council scheduled to hold public hearing, take vote on property tax levy Nov. 14

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to adopt a property tax levy.
The proposal is to increase the property tax by 1% – the maximum allowed by state law.
Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:
– A review of property acquisition for a pedestrian plaza.
– Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp project review.
– A review of an ordinance amending MTMC 2.120.090 related to the hearing examiner appeals processes.
– Multifamily Tax Exemption Code amendment review.
– Contract renewals for state lobbyist, public defender, hearing examiner, and prosecutor.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.
To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.
To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.
You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
The agenda can be viewed here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.