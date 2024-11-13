Council scheduled to hold public hearing, take vote on property tax levy Nov. 14

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to adopt a property tax levy.

The proposal is to increase the property tax by 1% – the maximum allowed by state law.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting are:

– A review of property acquisition for a pedestrian plaza.

– Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) curb ramp project review.

– A review of an ordinance amending MTMC 2.120.090 related to the hearing examiner appeals processes.

– Multifamily Tax Exemption Code amendment review.

– Contract renewals for state lobbyist, public defender, hearing examiner, and prosecutor.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start here.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.