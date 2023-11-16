Council scheduled Nov. 16 to review and approve staff salary adjustment ordinance

Among items scheduled for the Thursday, Nov. 16 Mountlake Terrace City Council agenda is the review and approval for the ordinance to adjust city staff salary and benefits.

The ordinance for salary and benefit adjustments for non-represented staff will be presented by Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope.

Also scheduled for review and approval is a design contract with MacLeod Reckord for the Veterans Memorial Park Upper Plateau, presented by Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz and Parks Project Manager Donnelle Dayao.

The contract under review addresses the improvements up to 60% of the design, including environmental, for the upper plateau of Veterans Memorial Park. This design work will provide the necessary information to develop funding applications with the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program with the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office to attempt to secure future construction funds for the 2024 grant cycle.

Jake Johnston of the Johnston Group will present on the 2024 Federal Legislative Agenda.

A presentation of the Annual Report by Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will also be given on Nov. 16.

Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch will present a recognition of local Eagle Scouts.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 889 2199 7573.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

No passcode is needed to attend sessions remotely.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.