Council reviews zoning, development code amendments at Dec. 12 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Dec. 12 meeting reviewed zoning and development code amendments to implement the city’s adopted Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan and comply with state Growth Management Act requirements.

Community and Economic Development Director Christie Osborn and Senior Planner Johnathan Morales presented an overview of the amendments and how they will help the city comply with due dates set by various housing-related bills passed by the Washington State Legislature.

The legislative bills and their due dates are:

HB 1110 and HB 2321, due by June 15, 2025: The city must have middle housing zoning codes stating that lots must allow up to two housing units per lot.

– HB 1337, due by June 30, 2025: Cities must allow up to two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) – detached or attached – on a single lot. This may count toward unit density requirements under HB 1110.

– HB 1042, due by June 30, 2025: This bill allows the conversion of existing buildings for residential use. It promotes converting existing commercial or mixed-use buildings for residential use only.

Morales said that many cities in the region “are converting office space into living space.”

– HB 1293, due by June 30, 2025: This house bill streamlines design review processes and establishes local design review standards.

HB 1998, due by Dec. 31, 2025: Allows co-living as a permitted use on any lot that includes at least six residential units, including a lot zoned for mixed-use development.

SB 5258, due by June 30, 2025 – Requires that unit lot subdivisions be incorporated in short plat procedures. This is meant to promote homeownership opportunities for middle housing and ADUs.

HB 1220 – Also known as STEP, this House bill relates to supporting permanent emergency shelters and housing through local planning and development regulations.

Mountlake Terrace’s approved 2025-26 budget allocates $150,000 in funding for the code amendment work: $100,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $50,000 from the general fund.

Morales said the consultants being considered for the work have proposed cost estimates that are within the city’s budget, are well-qualified and can complete the job by the required deadlines.

Staff will bring forward a consultant contract for review and approval at the Dec. 19 council meeting and a detailed scope of work in late January or February 2025.

In other business, the city council reviewed and passed a resolution adopting community and economic, development, building, engineering and fire fee schedules, following a report from Mountlake Terrace Building Official Matthew Gisle and Director Osborn.

Gisle said that a collaboration between the engineering, planning and building departments found ways to save customers money by upgrading the city’s computer software.

An example is an “EM” permit – a combined electrical and mechanical permit issued to people installing heat pumps in their homes. Customers no longer have to wait for a separate electrical and mechanical permit, and the cost and number of inspections have been halved.

“We can have one inspector come out and inspect it all at one time,” Gisle said.

The city also incorporated the South County Fire fee schedule into the building fees to be consistent with the Regional Fire Authority annexation contract.

In addition, the council reviewed on-call engineering service agreements with Parametrix and RH2 for engineering, Terracon for geotechnical and TKDA for survey and computer-aided design services. The amounts for each on-call contacts are not to exceed $100,000.

The council unanimously voted to move the contracts to the Dec. 18 consent agenda.

Other items reviewed and moved to the council’s next consent agenda:

– An interlocal agreement (ILA) with Snohomish County for Lake Ballinger water quality monitoring services. Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed said the previous five-year ILA expires at the end of 2024. The new five-year ILA will start in 2025 and run through the end of 2029.

– The Taylor’s Landing wetland property donation was authorized, allowing the city manager to sign the land transfer agreement between the city and Tim McMahon, the property owner. The land is located on 66th Avenue West and the Interurban Trail. Reed said the land is “very saturated” and has some beavers that moved into the wetland.She said it is a good area for water mitigation among other uses.

– A review of an interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District for police services. City Manager Jeff Niten gave examples of services that police provide, such as a presence at sporting events and dances.

— By Rick Sinnett