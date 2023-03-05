Council reviews MLT Planning Commission’s 2022 achievements, 2023 work plans

The Mountlake Terrace City Council received multiple updates from the city’s Planning Commission at its Tuesday, March 2 work session.

Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn gave the council a presentation on the commission’s 2022 accomplishments, starting with a quote from journalist Jane Jacobs that she said perfectly reflects the City of Mountlake Terrace.

“‘Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody only because, and only when, they are created by everybody,’” Osborn said.

The director said the planning commission was hard at work the entire year, striving to make the city the best it can be. Much of the commission’s time was spent working on city codes, as many have not been updated for decades.

Staff also spent a lot of effort on the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which must be updated by 2024. In 2022, the commission reviewed the Parks and Open Space Master Plan, gave briefs on the Capital Improvement Plan and the Transportation Improvement Plan and started working to update the city’s Major Comprehensive Plan process.

In addition, commission members worked on updates from Sound Transit, Community Transit and Development Activities.

Osborn also gave the council a brief overview of the planning commission’s 2023 work plan – which she said looked a lot different than most plans Mountlake Terrace has had in the past.

“The last time the city did a major update of all the elements [of the plan] was back in 2015,” she said. “A lot of state rules have changed since then, which we need to comply with. Most notably, the big thing is going to be our housing element.”

Osborn said the commission will be focusing on the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Some of the plan has environmental codes that have not been updated since the early 1980s, Osborn said. The other main focus for the planning commission this year will be updating outdated portions of the plan and making sure everything complies with current laws, which will take quite a bit of time.

“The work really does not stop as we’re working to make sure our plan is active, as it needs to be, in our community and moving it forward,” she said.

Osborn also said that building fire codes were recently updated in Washington, so the commission will be updating them in the plan as well as making sure they are state compliant. In addition, the commission will update the city’s Title 19 zoning code and engineering and public works standards.

Associate Planner Jonathan Morales gave the council updates on the 2024-44 Planning Commission’s Major Comprehensive Plan process. Morales said the plan must be submitted by Dec. 31, 2024, and will not require another update until 2034.

The associate planner said the plan’s main focus will be on integrating House Bill 1220, which supports emergency shelters and housing through local planning and development regulations. Morales said this bill necessitates major updates to Mountlake Terrace’s current housing element and most of the commission’s focus will be on that.

The commission is searching for a consultant to assist with the workload it’s facing and is hoping to have a chosen candidate by April 10.

“There will be a series of meetings with the planning commission and the council to update you on our progress throughout each key milestone met,” Morales said. “So expect a lot of facetime on this.”

— By Lauren Reichenbach