Council recognizes American Legion Post 234 with a 70th anniversary proclamation

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday night business meeting issued a proclamation acknowledged the 70th anniversary of American Legion Post 234 in Mountlake Terrace.

According to the proclamation, the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities. American Legion Forest Crest Post 234 was chartered in 1951, and became the American Legion Post 234 Mountlake Terrace on July 17, 1952. The name was changed to S. AL. Wilcox Post 234 Mountlake Terrace in 1953

The proclamation noted that the Post has supported the community throughout its 70 years in Mountlake Terrace, “including programs and partnerships with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, baseball leagues, the Boys State and Girls State educational programs and scholarships.”

The proclamation was accepted by the Post’s Adjutant General Don Lloyd.

You can read the full proclamation here.