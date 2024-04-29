Council receives update on Mountlake Terrace economic development growth alternatives

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its April 25 meeting reviewed options for planning the city’s economic development, part of the work on the city’s Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

Senior Planner Jonathan Morales and Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn presented city zoning plans — revised from the Feb. 22 city council meeting — aimed at meeting state growth planning requirements.

On April 8, staff shared with the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission economic development data the city had received from the Leland Consulting Group. Morales said that based on the planning commission’s feedback, city staff formulated two new economic growth plans that will meet or exceed the requirements of HB 1110 and HB 1337. Alternative 1 is a control model showing predicted results if no action is taken.

Alternative 2, which meets the state’s growth standards, has four- to six-story mixed-use buildings near public transportation nodes, such as Melody Hill, Cascade View and Cedar Plaza.

The map extends the transition zone for townhouses, fourplexes and three- to four-story middle housing.

Alternative 3 recalibrates zoning on the north side of Cascade View. Where six- to eight-story transit-oriented developments (TOD) were initially proposed, four- to six-story mixed-use buildings have been added. The mixed-use zoning is more flexible in allowing businesses and residents to occupy space.

This alternative keeps the same single-family and extended transition zones as in Alternative 2.

Here are the housing, population, and jobs capacity by each of the three economic growth alternatives:

Housing

Target: 16,816

Alternative 1: (No Action): 30,882

Alternative 2: 19,141

Alternative 3: 26,760

Population

Target: 34,710

Alternative 1 (No Action): 30,882

Alternative 2: 39,223

Alternative 3:

Jobs

Target: 11,148

Alternative 1 (No Action): 12,870

Alternative 2: 13,796

Alternative 3: 15,274

The Comprehensive Plan – which must be updated by the end of 2024 – is the official document that establishes a series of goals, policies and benchmarks to guide the city’s future development, including development regulation decisions made by elected officials and local government staff.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

In other business, the city council moved to place a supplemental amendment to an agreement with Otak for Sound Transit consulting services on the May 2 consent agenda. This supplement will raise the total authorized payment for Otak’s services by $400,000 to $2,921,469. The Sound Transit Reimbursement Agreement pays for these services as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail construction.

In addition, the council agreed to move to the May 2 consent calendar a proposal to use $200,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds to replace the Public Works Department’s radio system. The total price to purchase and install the Motorola APEX 800MHz two-way radio equipment is $199,607.38. The equipment is forward-compatible with Snohomish County 911 systems.

The city council also reviewed and voted to move to the May 2 consent calendar revisions to the impact fee waiver for low-income child care centers. City Manager Jeff Niten explained that state law authorizes cities to adopt impact fee exemptions for low-income housing and other development activities with a broad public purpose, which specifically includes early learning facilities.

Niten said the new code language is more explicit in stating that the city will waive transportation impact fees (TIF) for early learning facilities and includes the definition of “low-income student” as defined by the State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Finally, the council reviewed and passed an ordinance amending the city’s property annexation and zoning map code to include 4713 240th St. S.W. The property owners wish to connect to the city’s sewer system due to a failing septic system.

