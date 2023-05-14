Council receives update on MLT Transit Connection Corridor Project, 4th-quarter budget report

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, May 11 work session heard an update on design for the Transit Connection Corridor Project, which will include lighted and accessible asphalt pathways through Veterans Memorial Park and a pedestrian plaza at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard.

Donnelle Dayao, the city’s parks project manager, explained that the project’s goal is to improve pedestrian connectivity through the redeveloping Mountlake Terrace Town Center, adjacent neighborhoods and the transit center. The intent is to go out to bid on the projects in early 2024, with construction to be completed before Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail service begins later in the year.

The project is being funded through a combination of grants from federal and regional sources, as well as Sound Transit.

There are three elements to the project, which is at 60% design: Building a new trail system through Veterans Memorial Park, constructing a pedestrian plaza at 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard, and a trail extension that connects the exit from Veterans Memorial Park to 236th, Dayao said.

At Veterans Memorial Park, the plan calls for converting soil pathways to paved, lighted pathways to allow for accessibility. The design includes some retaining walls and a new pedestrian bridge crossing, “which will be wider and at a skewed angle compared to the existing bridge” in the park, Dayao said. The trail system has three connection points: the first is off 60th Avenue West, the second is from the Civic Campus and the third is off 58th Avenue West.

The area includes over 1,000 trees, and around 30 trees will need to be removed to maintain slopes for ADA purposes, Dayao said. However, because the park is located in a critical area, 10 times as many trees will be planted to replace those removed, Betz added.

The city surveyed the public on the various amenities to be included as part of the Veterans Park project, and received about 100 responses. Based on survey results as well as those from the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission, the following options were selected:

Lightpoles: aluminum power-coated black

Benches: live-edge wood

Railings: corten steel

Wayfinding signs: a post with a complete trail map

Interpretive signage: an angled railing mounted sign

You can see survey results as well as photos of all options at this link.

The second element of the Transit Corridor Connection Project — the pedestrian plaza — is located at the southwest corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard. The aim is to provide a welcoming place for transit riders as they exit the new light rail station. The plaza, which includes seating areas and public artwork, is 4,300 square feet and similar in shape to a baseball diamond.

The city issued a call for artists, and the public had a chance to review submissions from four finalists last month. The Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission will be meeting later this month to make a final selection, which will come to the council for approval.

Since the plaza location involves acquiring surplus land from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the city is moving forward with the appraisal process, Dayao said.

The third piece of the transit extension project is a trail extension connecting the exit of Veterans Memorial Park to 236th Street Southwest.

Related to the Transit Connection Corridor Project, the council also reviewed a $35,000 amendment to a contract with consultant OTAK for additional project design work at the frontage area on 58th Avenue West — one of the connection points from Town Center to the trail system.

“We did not know we were going to have to do this extensive of frontage improvements when we first started conceptualization of the project,” Betz explained, adding the additional design work is covered by grant dollars.

Once the project moves toward construction, staff will review updated plans with the consultant and apply for additional grant funding if necessary to cover additional costs, Betz said.