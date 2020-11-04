Council receives update on CARES Act relief efforts, sets public hearing for Sound Transit-requested street vacation

In a quick, 45-minute business meeting Nov. 2, the Mountlake Terracce City Council received an update on local pandemic relief efforts and set a future public hearing date for a Sound Transit petition to vacate a portion of 222nd Street Southwest.

Sound Transit has petitioned the city to vacate a portion of 22nd Street’s right-of-way to clear the way for construction of its Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. The 6,071-square-foot proposed vacation area is located at 6205 222nd Street Southwest. The light rail’s guideway crosses this right-of-way area and is currently under construction.

Mountlake Terrace Senior Planner Edith Duttlinger noted that a petition to vacate any right-of-way must be signed by at least two-thirds of the abutting landowners. The submitted petition was signed by Sound Transit, which is the sole owner of abutting properties.

Following the recommendations of city staff, the council adopted a resolution to set a public hearing date of Dec. 7 on the street vacation application. The merits of the proposed request will be discussed at the hearing.

In other business, City Manager Scott Hugill told the council that the city’s second round of applications for business grants to help alleviate pandemic effects had concluded last Friday. At least 14 businesses submitted applications for help during the latest process, which was more than double the amount received during the first round of grants offered this summer. Money for those grants was made available to Mountlake Terrace earlier this year as part of the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.

Hugill attributed the increase in submissions to outreach efforts of volunteers. “I think that really paid off,” he said. “we got a number of businesses that I think didn’t know about the application process the first time.”

Local residents in need will also benefit from rent relief, thanks to the CARES Act funds. At the council’s direction, the city has entered into an agreement with Volunteers of America (VOA) for a rent assistance program. The VOA will use the city’s CARES Act funds to help renters repay back rent owed landlords after the current moratorium on evictions ends, Hugill said. He expected that the organization’s program would get “up and running” this week and promised to provide future updates.

A resolution to ratify both of these local assistance programs will be presented at a future council meeting — a necessary step to receive reimbursement underthe CARES Act.

Monday night’s meeting also marked the first of three scheduled public hearings concerning the city’s proposed 2021-22 biennial budget. No public comments were submitted.

Under Washington state law, cities are required to hold up to three public hearings as part of the budgeting process. Topics must cover the 1) proposed budget, 2) revenue sources including possible increases in property taxes and 3) the final budget.

The city’s proposed budget would fund operations, debt and capital projects in the following amounts:

A public hearing for the second and third items is scheduled for Nov. 16.

As part of the meeting’s consent calendar, councilmembers approved city acceptance of up to a $150,000 grant from the Snohomish County Council. The money will go toward refurbishing the city-owned Evergreen Playfield #1. Project goals include installing LED lighting, replacing the dirt playfield with synthetic turf and other field amenity improvements.The project’s timeline currently calls for field design and permits to be submitted before the end of the year with construction likely to follow in the spring or summer of 2021.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for input on the final design of Evergreen Playfield #1 and will be holding a virtual public meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Learn more about that here.

Finally, the council was reminded that this month’s virtual Coffee with the City event is scheduled for this Wednesday Nov. 4 — a week earlier than normal due to the Veteran’s Day federal holiday Nov 11.

