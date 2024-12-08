Council postpones public hearing on multifamily tax exemption code amendment

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting postponed the scheduled public hearing on an ordinance extending the city’s multifamily tax exemption code.

City Manager Jeff Niten told the council that new information has become available and suggested postponement.

The council moved to hold the public hearing on Dec. 19.

The extension would allow a 12-year program requiring 20% of new units to be affordable at 80% of the area median income (AMI). According to the city’s recently adopted Comprehensive Plan, the target area for the program is the Town Center subarea, which is expected to accommodate 3,000 housing units.

In other business, the council voted to move the interlocal agreement for fleet services with the City of Shoreline to the Dec. 19 consent calendar.

Since 2010, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline have had an agreement in which Mountlake Terrace provides vehicle maintenance for Shoreline. This amendment will extend the agreement by two years, beginning on Jan. 1, 2025, and ending at midnight on Dec. 31, 2026.

Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope said that the relationship has benefited both cities. Mountlake Terrace has experienced reduced operating costs for its vehicle fleet, as Shoreline shares in the overhead and labor expenses. Shoreline receives improved service levels and reduced costs and overhead.

The rates in the proposed agreement have been revised based on current values, as seen in this draft.

The city council also moved the interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for emergency management services to the Dec. 19 consent calendar, presented by Deputy City Manager Hope.

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management offers regional services to local cities and towns under Chapter 2.36 of the Snohomish County Code. The county requests cooperating cities and towns sign an interlocal agreement (ILA) to provide services.

The current agreement expires at the end of the year, and the amendment extends it until Dec. 31, 2026. There is no cost for the city to enter the ILA.

Through this ILA, the city plans to work with the county on the following related emergency management activities during the next two years:

– Prepare a document to annex into the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan

– Update the Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan

– Create an Emergency Operations Plan

– Coordinate with the county on the implementation of the city’s 800 mHz radio system

– Coordinate with the county and other agencies on public information sharing, policies, and procedures

– Ensure that staff have proper training through the National Incident Command System and county offerings

– Participate in an Integrated Preparedness Planning Workshop with agencies across the county

– Plan for the FIFA World Cup events happening in the region in 2026

– Support a Mountlake Terrace emergency with an experienced county staff lead as needed

Other items moved to the Dec. 19 consent calendar were:

– The proposed agreement for the Teamsters Local Union No. 763 collective bargaining unit. The agreement covers employees in several departments and disciplines, including public works, parks, facilities, police, finance and community and economic development. The agreement will last from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2027.

– A resolution from the Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission for city council salaries. Council members will receive a 3% wage increase annually for the next five years.

— By Rick Sinnett