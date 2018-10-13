Council Oct. 15 to review draft ordinance on allowed uses for Freeway/Tourist District

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Oct. 15 business meeting is scheduled to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s development code that would allow day care centers, preschools and recreation and entertainment facilities in the city’s Freeway/Tourist District, located along Interstate 5

The council will also receive an update on the city’s comprehensive plan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.