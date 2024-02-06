Council moves Mickey Corso Clubhouse lease to consent calendar

The Mountlake Terrace City Council on Feb. 1 moved the lease and debt forgiveness agreement for the Mickey Corso Clubhouse to the Feb. 8 consent calendar, but not before councilmembers addressed a few roadblocks.

The first was that the Mountlake Terrace Senior’s Group (MTSG) — which originally signed the lease agreement — is non-existent for all intents and purposes. Recreations and Parks Director Jeff Betz explained to the council that the pandemic took its toll on the organization’s board and membership.

None of the original Mountlake Terrace board members are left, which means the board is temporarily filled with members from Edmonds with no Mountlake Terrace representation.

Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) CEO Daniel Johnson assured the council that local representatives would be recruited to represent Mountlake Terrace’s senior residents.

“We want this to be a resource for Mountlake Terrace,” Johnson said.

The second roadblock was resident access to the center, which is located at Ballinger Park. Some residents, public commentators and Councilmember Erin Murray wanted to make sure that Mountlake Terrace seniors get to use the clubhouse, not just EWC members who live in Edmonds.

Murray spoke of frustrations residents have relayed to her about Mountlake Terrace Rec Center swimming lessons being full because of out-of-town registrations and wanted to ensure that does not happen with the senior center.

Johnson said there would be an increase in Edmonds residents using the facility, but there would also be an increase in Mountlake Terrace users at the Waterfront Center location.

The third and final roadblock was the balance of power. The City of Mountlake Terrace is providing a lease, not outsourcing services. The city has no say in the programs at the center. The only voice from Mountlake Terrace would be future board members.

“Ultimately, if our senior programming does not live up to our community standards and they have feedback and input and want to see something different, I, as a council member, I’m not going to be able to impact that in any meaningful way,” Murray said.

Murray said she was unprepared to vote on the lease agreement and debt forgiveness and abstained. Although the council memo read that a vote was scheduled, the agenda only showed a review.

Assistant City Manager Carolyn Hope confirmed that the agenda only listed a review rather than a review and vote.

The lease agreement between the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Edmonds Waterfront Center will be added to the Feb. 8 consent calendar.

— By Rick Sinnett





