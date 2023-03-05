Council March 6 set to discuss amended recreation agreement with school district, ARPA fund scholarships

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, March 6 business meeting is scheduled to vote on an amended agreement with the Edmonds School District as well as a resolution for a limited-time recreation scholarship policy.

An extension to a recreational facilities agreement with the school district – which was originally made in 1988 – has been proposed to the council. The original agreement allowed the city and school district to share use at city-owned and district-owned facilities.

Mountlake Terrace has recently applied for a Youth Athletic Facilities (YAF) grant through the State of Washington’s Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) and is on track to receive it. However, to be awarded the funds, the RCO requires that the existing agreement between the city and school district continue for at least 20 more years.

The council will vote Monday night on whether to extend the agreement to 2043.

Additionally, in 2022, the council approved a proposal to allocate $10,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in 2023 and 2024 for scholarships for children who want to attend programs such as summer camps and swimming lessons.

On Monday night, the council is scheduled to review a resolution for use of the ARPA funds that allots $250 per individual per calendar year as well as expands the eligibility from only children to seniors and anyone with a documented disability.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 844 1833 2151 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

