Council March 30 set to review arts, recreation and parks commission accomplishments, Tour de Terrace agreement

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, March 30 meeting is set to review the 2022 accomplishments of both the city’s arts and recreation and parks advisory commissions as well as discuss the commissions’ respective work plans for the coming year.

The council will also be reviewing the city’s contract with RRJ Welcome LLC for a decant facility retrofit. The facility is designed to separate solids from liquids from water, sewer and stormwater cleaning operations but frequently becomes clogged and currently must be cleared out by hand with a shovel. The contract with RRJ Welcome LLC will renovate the facility to allow a front loader to remove those solids as needed.

In addition, the council is scheduled to discuss the upcoming Tour de Terrace event agreement.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 831 2890 8101 and passcode: 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.