Council March 2 to review Comprehensive Plan updates, 2023 city work plan

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, March 2 study session is set to focus its attention on the city’s planning commission. The commission’s primary role is to advise the council on community planning issues including recommendations for plans, strategies and regulations.

On the agenda are reviews of the planning commission’s 2022 accomplishments as well as its efforts to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan. The council will be asked to provide comments on a draft scope of work and the proposed timeline for the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update.

Also on the agenda is a presentation and discussion of the commission’s 2023 work plan for the city.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend a meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 831 2890 8101 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.