Council March 16 to discuss further ARPA fund spending, new communication manager position

Discussion of how the Mountlake Terrace City Council will use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be the main topic of the council’s Thursday, March 16 work session.

The council has put off discussing various spending options for the past few months and still has $4.6 million of the original $5.9 million in ARPA funds to spend. Councilmembers have until the end of 2024 to decide how they will use the money.

Also on the agenda is a review of the city’s long-term communication strategy. In 2022, city staff proposed creating a new position of communications manager, which the council approved as part of its 2023-24 biennial budget. This position, staff said, “better reflects the experience and skillset of the communications division, and the supply and demand of communication products, many of which are time sensitive.”

Because the position is new, staff want the council and city manager’s input on how to best move forward with the implementation of the position.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 23204 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. For those who want to attend remotely, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 874 4852 6704 and passcode 98043. Or you can watch the meeting live — as well as recordings of past meetings — at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

