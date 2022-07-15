Council July 14 reviews Transit Connection Corridor Project, Main Street right-of-way acquistion

The first element of the project involves updates to the Veterans Memorial Park trail system, identified in the Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan approved by council in October 2021. The scope of the current project will focus on design of a dirt path and gravel trail system and installing lighted asphalt pathways throughout the park, while attempting to provide ADA accessibility where feasible.

“It also includes the addition of an asphalt pathway from the Civic Campus connecting to the transit center,” Dayao said.

In addition, initial work will cover a tree survey and assessment and a geotechnical investigation.

The second element of the contract under council consideration is completion of design for Gateway Plaza, a 2,000-square-foot public plaza adjacent to the light rail station on 236th Street Southwest. The design was supported by Sound Transit Access Enhancement Funds, with final construction and future maintenance coordinated by the city.

Design is 90 percent finished, and was developed through several community meetings, Dayao said. It incorporates various hardscape seating elements, lighting and landscaping, and also will include art or a water feature.

Once the design is completed on these elements, the two will be combined into one contract for future construction.

Otak was the sole bidder on the Transit Connection Corridor Project, and the final contract amount is $525,889. Of that, $482,165 will be for the Veterans Memorial Park trail system and $43,724 dedicated to the plaza.

The design and future construction are being funded through numerous sources including the Sound Transit Access Enhancement Fund ($2 million), Puget Sound Regional Council-CMAQ ($577,581), Sound Transit System Access Fund ($500,000), and federal Community Project funding from the Highway Infrastructure Program ($2 million).

The Transit Connections Corridor Project contract is scheduled to appear on the council’s consent agenda for approval during its Monday, July 18 business meeting.