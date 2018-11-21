Council hears plan by lobbyists for state funding requests; OKs property, EMS tax increases

During the 2019 session of the Washington State Legislature, City of Mountlake Terrace lobbyists will work aggressively to acquire funding for the city’s Ballinger Park and Main Street projects.

That was the word from Briahna Murray and Shelly Helder of Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs, who spoke to the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Monday, Nov. 19 business meeting.

Helder said the lobbyists will focus on two capital funding requests, each for $2 million for Ballinger Park and Main Street.

Noting the recent election of a new state representative and senator in the 32nd District, which represents part of Mountlake Terrace, Helder said it will be important “that we continue to tell the story about the history and also the long-term vision for both of these projects. For Ballinger, creating open space in an urban area and for Main Street creating a sense of place for Mountlake Terrace residents.”

Murray, however, cautioned the council to have realistic expectations, noting that the average appropriation for capital funding requests was in the $800,000 range.

The council also held public hearings on and approved resolutions for 1 percent increases in the city’s property tax and emergency medical services (EMS) levies, although no one from the public offered testimony.

The city collects two property tax levies for operations: one for general operations, and a second for emergency medical services (EMS) that was approved by voters. A third property tax levy — a bond levy — will be added in 2019 to repay the debt approved by the voters to fund the city’s Civic Campus project.

For 2019, staff recommended a two-step approach for the operating levies. The first was an increase in the property tax collection of 1 percent for both the general and EMS levies. The second recommendation was to reduce the operating levy by $400,000, which was the additional amount collected in 2018 to pay for design work on the Civic Campus project before issuing bonds.

The proposal as approved will result in an annual increase of $6 per year in property taxes for an average Mountlake Terrace home valued at $380,000.

In other business, the council heard a report on the city’s 2019-20 proposed biennial budget. The council opened a public hearing on the budget but agreed to continue it to the council’s next business meeting, Dec. 3.

The council also unanimously approved a second separation agreement and release with Police Chief Greg Wilson, who announced his retirement earlier this month.